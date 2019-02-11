As the term of the 16th Lok Sabha comes to an end, data on the Parliamentarians’ performance reveals that of the four MPs from Pune district, NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has the best track record in asking questions, moving private member’s bills and attending Parliament sessions.

According to data from the PRS Legislative Research website, Sule asked 1,181 questions, moved 22 private member’s bills, initiated 152 debates and has an attendance of 96 per cent. She registered 100 per cent attendance in the monsoon sessions of 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The average attendance of MPs is 80 per cent and the average attendance of MPs from Maharashtra is 78 per cent, as per the PRS website.

Explained MPs vocal in Parliament, but residents seek solution to their woes While PRS data reveals that Pune MPs have been actively engaged in parliamentary duties during their five-year term in the 16th Lok Sabha, many Pune residents feel that the leaders have not done enough to ease traffic and transport woes, a major issue for the city. The MPs, however, point out that they have pushed for projects such as Metro, road and railway network expansion.

The Baramati MP has asked a slew of questions pertaining to matters of state and national importance. Her queries have been about a range of issues including Smart Cities, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kashmir issue, installation of a GPS system, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, animal welfare NGOs, the National Family Health Survey, juvenile homes, healthcare facilities in rural areas, renewable energy in north-east, shortage of manpower in NIA, security at airports, fire accidents in coal mines, suicide by farmers and suicide by defence personnel.

“I tried my best to raise several key questions, be it about local and state issues or issues of national importance,” Sule told The Indian Express.

Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, the three-time Shiv Sena MP from Shirur, asked 1,101 questions and his party colleague, Maval MP Shrirang Barne, asked 1,110 questions. While Barne’s attendance was 95 per cent, Adhalrao’s attendance was 68 per cent.

Among the four MPs from Pune district, Barne participated in the highest number of debates, 295, while Adhalrao took part in 36 debates. Barne moved 20 private member’s bills while Adhalrao moved 16 private member’s bills.

“Supriya Sule has emerged as the best MP on all counts while I am the second best…,” said Barne. He said he has also used up 97 per cent of his MPLAD funds. “Of the Rs 25 crore allotted, almost 97 per cent funds have been used up for various projects in my constituency,” he said.

The Maval MP said the Uran-Panvel Road and railway line, the third and fourth tracks at Pune-Lonavala, Smart City and Metro projects were the highlights of his five-year tenure.

Of his three tenures, Adhalrao said, “This was my most fruitful tenure. I could initiate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore, which includes roads and railway expansion work from Nashik to Pune.”

Pune MP and BJP leader Anil Shirole asked 208 questions and has an attendance of 93 per cent. He participated in 18 debates and moved no private member’s bills. “Of the Rs 25 crore in MPLAD, Rs 18 crore has been spent and in the next few days, around Rs 3 crore more will be spent,” stated Shirole’s office.

His aides said, “… Since we are from ruling party, we can’t be asking questions to our own government…Also, asking questions is not a big deal, you can ask as many as questions in writing as well.”