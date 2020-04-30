Five-year-old Divisha reunited with mother after 40 days

On April 28, they were finally able to leave for Delhi via road. (Representational Photo) On April 28, they were finally able to leave for Delhi via road. (Representational Photo)

Five-year-old Divisha Lal, who was separated from her parents for nearly 40 days due to the nationwide lockdown, was reunited with her mother Rachana after Maharashtra Police provided her and three members of her family special permission to travel from Pune to Delhi amid the lockdown.

Divisha, her 10-year-old brother Tanmay and their grandmother, all of them residents of Delhi, had come to Pune for a short break to meet Divisha’s aunt Shalini on March 17. While they were supposed to return on March 23, their flight was rescheduled and the subsequent nationwide lockdown extended their stay in the city, as reported by The Indian Express. On April 28, they were finally able to leave for Delhi via road.

“After getting police permission, my children, mother-in-law and their uncle left Pune on Tuesday at about 10 am and traveled through Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, all the way to Delhi. They reached our home in Model Town at about 1 pm on Wednesday,” said Divisha’s father Ashesh Lal.

This return home has not only brought a smile on Divisha’s face, it has also come as a major relief for Rachana and the entire family, which has expressed profuse gratitude for the Maharashtra government for taking a sympathetic stance on the issue.

