Five worst-hit wards have more than half of total cases in city: PMC data

Five wards in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, but there is not a single ward of the total 42 that do not have Covid-19 cases. However, these five wards have more than half of the total number of cases recorded in the city.

The PMC had identified five worst-hit wards and declared them containment zones while sealing their borders to stop movement. The civic administration is making an extra effort in these areas to contain the spread of the infection.

However, according to the PMC, ward-wise data of patients till May 17 shows that all wards have coronavirus cases.

There are eight wards where number of cases are in single digit. The Rambaug colony-Shivteerthnagar ward and Mayur colony-Dahanukar colony ward in Kothrud have one and two cases, respectively. The Baner-Balewadi-Pashan ward has three cases, Suncity-Hingne-Khurd on Sinhagad Road has four, Aundh-Bopodi and Warje-Malwadi has five each, Bavdhan-Kothrud has six and Karvenagar ward has eight cases.

There are 25 wards with cases running into double digits while nine wards have three-digit figures.

In the entire city, the maximum number of patients have been recorded from Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital ward with 681 cases till May 17, followed by 345 in Yerawada, 307 in Khadakmal Ali-Mahatma Phule Peth ward, 298 in Pune University-Wakdewadi ward and 227 in Navipeth-Parvati ward.

Of the total 3,703 patients, around one-fifth are from Tadiwala Road-Sassoon hospital ward while the five worst-hit wards together have more than half of the total cases in the city.

Thus, the PMC had initially declared the five wards as containment zone while sealing their borders. It later declared 69 micro-containment zones and relaxed lockdown norms in no-containment zones.

Now, the PMC has decided to drop some areas from containment zones and add new ones based on the number of cases that have emerged in the last one week.

“We are aware of the increasing number of cases in no-containment zone. These areas will be included in containment zone and any other area that records a spike in cases will be declared as containment zone,” said Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

He said the micro-containment zone strategy will continue as the entire city could not be brought to a halt. “The pandemic is not going to get over soon and it is impossible to keep the city completely closed,” Gaikwad said.

