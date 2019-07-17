Pune: Five tonne bio-waste created daily but no facility to dispose

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has admitted it does not have the capacity to dispose of the waste chicken, mutton and pork generated in the city, but can dispose the pork waste in the incinerator set up for disposing dead animals.

Deputy mayor Siddarth Dhende and corporator Sonali Landge had urged the civic administration to use the incinerator facility for dead animals to dispose of biological waste of chicken, mutton and pork generated in the city. In response to the proposal, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said the electric department of PMC had set up the incinerator facility to dispose of remains of large animals.

The licences for selling chicken, mutton and pork are issued by the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department as per the provisions of the Food Safety Act 2006. The PMC had transferred the powers of issuing licences to hotels, restaurants and other food supplies to the state FDA from 2011.

“It is necessary to set up a system to collect chicken, mutton and pork waste on the lines of the system for collection of hotel waste set up by the PMC in the city,” said Agarwal.

The capacity of the incinerator set up to dispose of large dead animals is 700 kilograms per four hours, said Agarwal. “At least five tonne of biological waste is generated in Pune every day and the incinerator does not have the capacity to dispose all of it. It is not possible to dispose of the chicken, mutton and pork waste in the existing incinerator. However, it would be possible to dispose of the pork waste on priority basis in the incinerator at a rate of Rs 25 per kg.”