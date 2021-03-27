Five shops suffer heavy damage as commercial building in Kharadi region of Pune catches fire

The control room of the Pune fire brigade received a call around 9 pm about a fire at 'Raviraj' building near Mundhwa bridge in Kharadi(Representational)

A COMMERCIAL building in Kharadi area of Pune caught fire late on Friday, in which five shops in the building and some offices were damaged. No casualties have been reported.

The control room of the Pune fire brigade received a call around 9 pm about a fire at ‘Raviraj’ building near Mundhwa bridge in Kharadi.

Soon, four fire tenders were pressed into service along with a team of firefighters. Fire officer Vijay Bhillare said the commercial building with some 10 shops and ground floor and some offices, dental clinic and laboratory on the first floor caught fire.

Massive flames were seen rising out of the building, causing panic in the area. But firefighters extinguished the blaze and brought the situation under control.

According to the fire brigade, however, five shops were heavily damaged in the incident. Some offices in the building also suffered losses. The process to find the cause behind the fire is on.