Five of family killed as car rams into parked truck on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed as the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary container truck on the Pune-Bangalore highway in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Wakad resident Arinjay Annasaheb Shirote (35), his brother’s wife Smita Abhinandan Shirote (38) and her three children Poorva (14), Sunisha (9) and Viren (4).

The mishap took place around 2.30 pm on Saturday when Arinjay, who worked in the merchant navy, was on his way to drop the others off at Jaysingpur in the Kolhapur district. The mother and three children had come to Shirote’s house in Wakad in Pune for holidays.

An official from the Kasegaon police station in Sangli district said: “The family started from Wakad in the morning and had their lunch at Karad. They told the other family members in Jaysingpur that they would reach in some time. Around 2.30 pm, the car rammed into a stationary container near Kasegaon village. All injured were rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Islampur where they were declared brought dead.”

Police officials said that all the deceased sustained multiple serious injuries. Family members of the deceased in Pune and Jaysingpur were immediately informed by the police team.

The probe suggests that the container driver had halted the heavy vehicle on the highway to attend to nature’s call, said the police. The accident led to traffic congestion on the highway for around an hour, added the police.