Five more deaths reported in Pune, total cases 437

Of the 43 deaths, a total of 34 were critically ill patients who succumbed to the infection at Sassoon General Hospital. (Express photo/Arul Horizon) Of the 43 deaths, a total of 34 were critically ill patients who succumbed to the infection at Sassoon General Hospital. (Express photo/Arul Horizon)

Five more patients succumbed to coronavirus (COVID-19) at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune by Wednesday night, taking the toll in Pune to 43. Four of them died on Wednesday while one person died late on Tuesday night. As many as 59 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with the number of coronavirus patients rising to 437, said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Areas in Pune Municipal Corporation have seen 369 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 42 cases and Pune rural has 26 cases.

Of the 43 deaths, a total of 34 were critically ill patients who succumbed to the infection at Sassoon General Hospital. The patients who died in the last 24 hours include:

A 73-year-old man from Bhawani Peth who was admitted on April 13. He had acute kidney injury.

A 34-year-old man who was admitted on April 14. He had complications such as a heart ailment with multi-organ dysfunction. He succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

A 63-year-old man from Ramushiwadi at Gokhale Nagar, who was admitted on April 13. He had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension. He died on Wednesday at Sassoon General Hospital.

A 49-year-old woman from Parvati, who was admitted on April 14. She had diabetes along with pneumonia, and succumbed to the infection on Wednesday.

A 38-year-old man from Parvati, who was admitted on April 10 at Sassoon Hospital. The man, who also had a heart ailment, passed away on Tuesday night

Till 7 pm, from Pune Municipal Corporation and Sassoon General Hospital, a total of 55 new cases were reported. There are a total of 251 persons hospitalised across 14 hospitals in Pune, with Symbiosis Hospital centre admitting 102 patients and Naidu Hospital treating another 90 patients, among others.

Doctor at private hospital , three nurses at Sassoon Hospital test positive

Three nurses at Sassoon General Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. One nurse, who was on duty at the ward where COVID-19 patients were isolated before being shifted to the new facility on campus, had tested positive on Tuesday. Two other nurses, who were among her contacts, tested positive on Wednesday.

A doctor at a private hospital in Karve Road has also tested positive, said civic municipal authorities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.