Five more deaths in Pune district, toll now 77

Five deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded on Sunday — three at Sassoon General Hospital and two at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital — with the toll now at 77 in Pune.

At Sassoon General Hospital, authorities said, a 66-year-old man from Hadapsar, who was admitted on April 24, died on Saturday and the report of his swab tested positive later in the night.

In another case, a 65-year-old man from Patil Estate was admitted to Sassoon on April 20. He was a chronic alcoholic and died on Sunday due to respiratory failure with bilateral pneumonia.

In the third case, a 40-year-old man from Kondhwa, who was symptomatic since April 18, was admitted on April 22. He had hypertension with acute kidney ailment and succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man from Yerawada was admitted on April 24 to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and succumbed due to acute respiratory distress syndrome on the same day. His swab tested positive late on Saturday.

In another case, a 77-year-old man from Ganesh Peth, who was admitted on April 25, succumbed to acute infective exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on the same day. He was suffering from hypertension and his swab too tested positive late on Saturday.

Till 9 pm on Sunday, 80 new positive cases have been recorded with the total number at 1,264 now. Of this, 1,119 are from Pune Municipal Corporation, 82 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and 63 from rural areas.

On Sunday, six patients were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 and, in Pune, the total number of patients to have been cured is 165, said Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Medical Officer, PMC. Across the state, 1,188 patients have been discharged so far.

There are 110 patients admitted to Sassoon General Hospital, of which 46 have comorbidities and five require ventilator support. In a welcome development, 12 patients, who were in the intensive care unit, have now recovered.

85 deaths across Pune division

The Pune division, which includes Pune, Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur, has recorded 1,363 positive cases with 85 deaths, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said. Solapur has recorded five deaths, while Satara has recorded two and Sangli one.

