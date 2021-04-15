Five more arrested in Pune for selling Remdesivir vials at 7-12 times the MRP

In the first of the two operations on Thursday, the police acted on a tip-off that a man was trying to sell Remdesivir vial at Rs 10,000 as against the price band of Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 set by the government to check black-marketing. (File Photo)

As part of its continued crackdown on the black-marketing of Remdesivir injections, the Pune Police Thursday arrested five more persons who were trying to sell the vials at seven to 12 times its maximum retail price.

The Crime Branch had earlier arrested two persons in separate operations and have seized three vials from them. The total number of arrests in the four Remdesivir black-marketing cases that have come to light is now seven and a total of seven vials have been seized from the suspects. The arrest and seizure operations were conducted in coordination with drug inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The city police has formed as many as 10 teams to put a check on black-marketing and illegal sale of the medicine which is in high demand in the wake of a sharp upward spiral in Covid cases in Pune and across Maharashtra.

In the first of the two operations on Thursday, the police acted on a tip-off that a man was trying to sell Remdesivir vial at Rs 10,000 as against the price band of Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 set by the government to check black-marketing. In the ensuing joint operation of the police and the FDA, a decoy customer was sent to Wagholi area and a suspect identified as Rohidas Gore was detained. Two vials of the injectable medicine were recovered from him. Gore was later placed under arrest.

The second operation was conducted after police received information that some people were selling Remdesivir at Rs 18,000 per vial in Nagar Road area. The sleuths laid a trap and sent a decoy customer, eventually leading to the arrest of four persons identified as Mohammed Pathan, Imtiyaz Ajmeri, Ashwin Solanki and Parvez Shaikh. The police team recovered two vials from them. Both the operations on Thursday were conducted by a team from Unit 4 of Pune City Crime Branch.

Earlier, police had arrested a medical assistant working at a hospital for selling the vials at about five times the maximum retail price. Prior to that, the sleuths had also nabbed a staffer of a hospital in Katraj and booked a nurse who was alleged to have given Remdesivir vials to him.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We will continue to be vigilant about the black-marketing of Remdesivir. We urge people to report if they come to know of any such cases.”

