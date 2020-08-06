Five men wearing police uniform open fire, loot jewellery store at Bhor

The masked men started looting gold ornaments and employees even tried to stop them The masked men started looting gold ornaments and employees even tried to stop them

A JEWELLERY store was allegedly robbed in broad daylight by unidentified persons, who posed as police personnel in uniform, opened fire, and looted gold ornaments, at Kapurhol village in Bhor on Thursday. There were no casualties during the incident, police said.

According to police, a group of five men came to Balaji Jewellers in Kapurhol around 4.30 pm. Police said some of them were wearing police uniform and entered the shop as if they had brought a suspect along for an investigation into a crime. The men were wearing face masks, police added.

The masked men started looting gold ornaments and employees even tried to stop them, while one worker managed to nab one of them, police said. But then one of the intruders opened fire from a pistol, and while the bullet did not hurt anybody, they managed to escape, police added.

A team of Pune Rural Police rushed to the spot. Police said a probe was on to confirm the sequence of events before the incident. Senior Inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of local crime branch of Pune Rural Police said, “Five persons came in a car. They were in police uniform and pretended to have brought a suspect for investigation, they entered the shop and committed the crime. Probe is on.”

Search teams were formed and a nakabandi operation initiated to trace the accused. Police said they were checking CCTV camera footage to get clues on the culprits.

