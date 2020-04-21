Five-member central team visits Pune to assess pandemic situation, praises PMC efforts

Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale) Health officials with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) conduct health survey at Kasbapeth area amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the city on Thursday, (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

A central government team on Tuesday visited Pune to assess the pandemic situation as well as measures being taken for containment of COVID-19.

The five-member team was given presentation at the command and control centre of the Pune Smart City, where technology was being used for mapping and dashboard for COVID-19 patients was created to enable the Pune Municipal Corporation plan its strategy in its fight against coronavirus. They were also informed about the door-to-door survey being carried out by civic medical staff.

The team visited the flu clinic at Vadgaon Budhruk, COVID centre at Laygude Hospital and pre-isolation centre at Sinhagad College. The central team also interacted with the staff deputed with specific responsibilities to implement the containment plan. They were also informed about the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to those involved in survey.

The team also visited the shelter created by the PMC to provide stay for the homeless and labourers.

Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, tweeted, “PMC has also provided shelters to about 1,250 homeless citizens from various parts of the city through civic schools, night shelters etc. With the help of local activists and NGOs, PMC is taking care of all regular meal requirements for them. Kudos to such efforts!”

“Issue of migrant workers is one of the major concerns in these crucial times when the country is dealing with the pandemic. To tackle this, PMC has opened relief camps at 15 civic-run schools,” he added.

