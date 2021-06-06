Five levels of restrictions in Maharashtra: Norms on movement within an administrative unit

For level 4 and 5, a complete curfew or Sancharbandi will be enforced except for the persons involved in emergency and essential services and movement for activities permitted as per the norms. (File photo)

The Government of Maharashtra has on Friday rolled out a plan to implement five levels of restrictions across administrative units in the state based on case positivity and the percentage of oxygenated-bed occupancy. These five levels come with different grades of restrictions on the movement (Sancharbandi) and public gathering (Jamavbandi) of people within an administrative unit. Here are the details on movement restrictions. These norms will come in force from Monday, and respective orders from local administrative bodies and the police are now being issued.

As per ‘Break the Chain’ guidelines issued on Friday, the Jamavbandi and Sancharbandi restrictions will vary from Level 1 to Level 5.

For level 1, there are no restrictions on the movement. For level 2, a Jamavbandi will be in force throughout the day meaning five or more persons will not be allowed to come together without a valid reason but the movement of individuals will be allowed without restriction.

For level 3, Jamavbandi will be in force from the morning till 5 pm and Sancharbandi after 5 pm denoting complete curfew. Specific details on the morning cut off time will be issued by the local and police authorities. For level 4 and 5, a complete curfew or Sancharbandi will be enforced except for the persons involved in emergency and essential services and movement for activities permitted as per the norms.

Meanwhile, for inter-district travel, an e-pass remains a mandatory prerequisite for travel by passengers in private cars, taxis or buses, only if they are moving to or passing through, with a stoppage, a place under level 5 category. Otherwise, for levels 1 to 4, inter-district travel has been allowed without the requirement of an e-pass.