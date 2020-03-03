Pune: Five level crossings shut for maintenance

The railways inspect condition of sleepers, fittings, rails and fastenings at least once a year, officials said. Checking of gates and signal discs is also done to ensure that the gates operate swiftly. (File) The railways inspect condition of sleepers, fittings, rails and fastenings at least once a year, officials said. Checking of gates and signal discs is also done to ensure that the gates operate swiftly. (File)

Commuters will have to take detours as five level crossings in Ghorpadi and Mohammadwadi are undergoing maintenance, railway officials said. The railway crossings on the Ghorpad-Saswad Road stretch will be closed between 9 am and 5 pm for the next few days.

According to the Central Railway, Level Crossing No. 7 (Mohammadwadi) will be closed on March 3, Level Crossing No. 8 (Kale Padal) will be closed on March 4 and Level Crossing No. 586 (Ghopradi Diesel Shed) will be closed on March 5. Earlier, Level Crossing No.4 (Hadapsar Road) and Level Crossing No. 6 (Ram Tekdi) were closed on March 1 and March 2.

The railways inspect condition of sleepers, fittings, rails and fastenings at least once a year, officials said. Checking of gates and signal discs is also done to ensure that the gates operate swiftly.

Railway officials plan to remove all the level crossings in the city by building underpasses or flyovers with the aid of local municipal bodies, but this hasn’t been implemented at all locations. “At one of these five crossings, we have constructed an underpass but it hasn’t become operational yet. Talks are underway for construction of railway overbridges with Pune Cantonment Board, Pune Municipal Corporation as well private citizens who own property in the area which will need to be acquired,” an official said.

