Five inmates test positive at temporary jail in Yerawada, five others in Osmanabad and Parbhani

The patients and their high-risk contacts were isolated, an official said. At present, close to 600 inmates are lodged in this temporary prison. (Representational) The patients and their high-risk contacts were isolated, an official said. At present, close to 600 inmates are lodged in this temporary prison. (Representational)

Five Covid-19 cases were detected at the temporary prison in Yerawada over the last three days, while positive cases were also reported from temporary prisons at Osmanabad and Parbhani recently.

Officials said five inmates lodged at the temporary prison in Yerawada, which is on the premises of a government hostel, tested positive. Two inmates tested positive and on Saturday, and three more on Sunday. The patients and their high-risk contacts were isolated, an official said. At present, close to 600 inmates are lodged in this temporary prison.

Five cases were also reported from the temporary prison in Osmanabad district, and one from the temporary prison in Parbhani.

On May 15, the state home department had issued a notification giving powers to district collectors to take provisional possession of government or privately owned buildings to set up temporary prisons, which can be used for isolating sections of prisoners to contain the spread of the infection, and also to admit new inmates — either convicts or undertrial prisoners. To date, 36 temporary prisons have been set up in 27 districts housing over 2,800 inmates.

The number of Covid-affected prisons in the state is now 15 and positive cases have risen to 790, including 608 inmates and 182 staff members. Of these, 365 inmates and 96 staffers have recovered to date. Recently, a large number of cases were reported from Nagpur central prison with 219 inmates and 57 staffers testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The first lot of cases was reported from Mumbai Central Prison, better known as Arthur Road Jail, in the first week of May. To date, four inmates have died of the infection, with two in Taloja Central Prison and one each in Yerawada and Dhule.

21-yr-old accused escapes Yerawada temporary jail

A 21-year-old inmate, who was in judicial custody in a robbery case registered in Pune rural jurisdiction, managed to escape from the temporary prison at Yerawada late on Sunday. Police have started a search, and identified the inmate as Anil Wetal.

Inspector Ajay Waghmare of Yerawada police station said, “According to primary information, the incident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday. He left his room to go to the washroom, and broke a lock on the door to a balcony and fled. His escape was discovered when a prison guard realised that he had not returned to his room. We have registered a case and started a search.” A month earlier, two persons had escaped from the same premises in a similar manner, but they were arrested later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.