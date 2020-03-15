Five from Pimpri-Chinchwad test positive for COVID-19

As per the state government directive on Friday, all cinema halls, theatres and schools remained shut in Pune on Saturday, amid the COVID-19 scare. (Photo by Ashish Kale) As per the state government directive on Friday, all cinema halls, theatres and schools remained shut in Pune on Saturday, amid the COVID-19 scare. (Photo by Ashish Kale)

Five more residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), taking the total number of positive cases in Pune to 15. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that five more persons, three women and two men, tested positive for COVID-19 late on Saturday night. Four of the patients are contacts of the group which went to Dubai and returned on March 1.

The fifth person is a 21-year-old man who returned from Thailand recently, said state Surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate. Tope also told The Indian Express that security will have to be tightened around quarantine facilities as reports came in about three people fleeing from such a facility in a civil hospital in Ahmednagar. According to district officials, they came back later. He appealed to citizens to avoid going out to crowded places such as malls and restaurants. “We want to be able give good news that doctors are able to discharge persons suffering from coronavirus. So please help us…,” he said.

As part of its efforts to contain the virus from spreading, the state government has decided to shut all schools, colleges, gymnasiums and swimming pools. Tope asked citizens to only visit malls if essential. He also said private hospitals will be involved and that Sassoon had started a toll-free coronavirus helpline.

