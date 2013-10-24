Five from Maharashtra to compete at India Classic

Five athletes from Maharashtra will be seen flexing their muscles as they attempt to bag the India Classic title during the Sheru Classic bodybuilding event,scheduled to be held at the Balewadi sports complex on October 26 and 27.

Ashish Sakharkar,Durgaprasad Dasari,Mahesh Patil,Avinash Ingle and Kishor Dange are the five bodybuilders who will represent the state in the competition. The India Classic will serve as a unique platform for Indian bodybuilders in which the winner will be awarded an IFBB Pro Card. Acquiring an IFBB Pro Card normally takes a decade or more.

The India Classic,which will also be an amateur bodybuilding platform,will be held in association with the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. The Sheru Classic Bodybuilding Competition has received tier 2 status for Olympia qualifier points. This is the first time that five of the states top bodybuilders are participating in the Sheru Classic.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App