Five die as car collides with truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Five people were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Shilatne Phata near Lonavala on Sunday morning.

The accident took place around 7.30 am as the car going from Mumbai to Pune crossed over to the other side allegedly due to high speed and collided with the truck coming in the opposite direction. The victims were taken to a local trauma care centre and declared dead.

Inspector Praveen More of Lonavala Rural Police station said: “There were five passengers in the car. At Shilatne Phata, the car went out of control of the driver, possibly due to high speed, and collided with a container truck moving towards Mumbai. All five got injured fatally. We are ascertaining the identities of all five persons. Three of them are relatives and are from Mumbai. Their family members are being contacted. A probe has been launched into the cause of the accident.”