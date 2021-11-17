Five die after vehicle overturns on Solapur Road

FIVE persons died and 10 more were injured after a vehicle ferrying passengers overturned on Solapur-Akkalkot Road on Tuesday morning. Primary probe suggests that a tyre burst could have led to the mishap.

According to information given by Solapur Rural police, the accident took place around 9.30 am near Kumbari village in South Solapur tehsil of Solapur district, located nearly 265 km from Pune. The multi-utility vehicle had taken passengers from the temple town of Akkalkot in the morning and was on its way to Solapur city.

Assistant Inspector Atul Bhosle, in-charge of Walsang police station, said, “Based on primary probe, we believe that the vehicle went out of control of the driver after the front tyre of the vehicle burst. The vehicle turned at least twice, causing serious injuries to the passengers.”

After receiving information about the accident, staffers from the police station rushed to the spot and moved the injured to a government hospital and a nearby private hospital. Five of them were declared dead on arrival.

Except one deceased woman, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, four others killed in the accident have been identified as Kattyavva Yallappa Bansode (55), Basavraj Bansode (27), Anand Irappa Gaikwad and Laxman Murlidhar Shinde (42). The injured have been identified as Nisar Pirzade (50), the driver of the vehicle, Akshay Shinde (19), Anand Lonari (28), Samarth Anant (20), Vishal Gorse (24), Gururaj Wanjre (28), Saifan Ibrahim Wadikar (60), Ramabai Yallappa Bansode (55), Vishal Bansode (18) and Nizam Hanif Mulla (28).