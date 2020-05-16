Five deaths reported, Pune toll rises to 186

In another case, a 60-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was also admitted to YCM Hospital on May 12, succumbed to the infection on Friday. (Representational) In another case, a 60-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was also admitted to YCM Hospital on May 12, succumbed to the infection on Friday. (Representational)

Five deaths were reported due to coronavirus disease in Pune district on Friday and the toll has now climbed to 186. On Friday, 141 new cases were reported, taking the number of patients to 3,567.

The deceased include a 39-year-old man from Ghorpade Peth, who was admitted on May 12 at YCM Hospital. He had diabetes and suffered from septic shock related to acute respiratory distress syndrome. He succumbed to the infection on Friday.

In another case, a 60-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was also admitted to YCM Hospital on May 12, succumbed to the infection on Friday. She had hypertension and bilateral pneumonia. An 80-year-old man fromYerawada, who was admitted on May 13 at YCM Hospital, had bronchial asthma and succumbed to the infection on Friday.

A 75-year-old woman from Yerawada, who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on May 2, suffered from hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. He also had acute kidney injury and diabetes, and succumbed to the infection on Friday.

In another case, a 64-year-old man from Hadapsar was admitted on May 5 at Noble Hospital. He suffered from diabetes and hypertension. He succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Friday.

144 recover, discharged

Pune Municipal Corporation’s Chief Medical Officer Ramchandra Hankare said a total of 144 persons have recovered from Covid, and they were discharged on Friday. Till date, a total of 1,630 persons have recovered.

As per the new discharge policy, those who have no symptoms and are clinically stable can be discharged after 10 days of observation, followed by seven days of home quarantine, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer, health department. Earlier, the norms required 14 days’ hospitalisation, followed by two rounds of tests and another 14 days of home quarantine. The two rounds of tests have also been done away with.

However, for those from congested locations such as slums, they will have to stay in the Covid care facility for 14 days, said a health department official.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.