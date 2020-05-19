Five deaths reported in Pune, PCB opts for complete lockdown

In another case, a 48-year-old woman from Hadapsar was admitted on May 13 to Sassoon General Hospital and she died of the infection late on Sunday. She had diabetes. (Representational) In another case, a 48-year-old woman from Hadapsar was admitted on May 13 to Sassoon General Hospital and she died of the infection late on Sunday. She had diabetes. (Representational)

Five deaths were reported in Pune district on Monday due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with the toll climbing to 211. On Monday, a total of 159 patients were found positive, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases to 4,177.

A 43-year-old man from Tadiwala Road was admitted on May 15 at Jehangir hospital. He had diabetes and multi-organ dysfunction, and succumbed to the infection on Monday.

In another case, a 67-year-old man from Market Yard was admitted on May 15 at Ruby Hall Clinic. He had diabetes and ischaemic heart disease, and died of the infection on Monday.

A 48-year-old man from Sahkarnagar was admitted on May 7 to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He was suffering from sepis and shock, and succumbed to the infection on Monday.

Two deaths took place late on Sunday and were reported on Monday, including the death of a 75-year-old man from Convent Street. He was admitted on May 8 at Jehangir Hospital but succumbed to the infection late on May 17. He had diabetes and hypertension.

In another case, a 48-year-old woman from Hadapsar was admitted on May 13 to Sassoon General Hospital and she died of the infection late on Sunday. She had diabetes.

PCB to observe four-day complete lockdown

The Pune Cantonment Board has decided to observe a complete lockdown from May 19 to 22 in view of the increasing number of cases in Bhimpura, New Modikhana and surrounding areas in Camp. The lockdown is being implemented in the containment zones, said PCB CEO Amit Kumar. Only medical shops will remain open from 10 am to 1 pm, and 5 pm to 8 pm.

