Five deaths due to Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra, all those who succumbed were 65+

Five persons, including three men and two women, have succumbed to the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV2 virus in Maharashtra, according to a state Health Department report. All five persons were above the age of 65 and suffered from co-morbidities.

Two deaths were reported from Ratnagiri while Mumbai, Beed and Raigad have reported one death each due to the Delta Plus variant. Two of the patients had been fully vaccinated with Covishield while two others had not been administered any vaccine. Details about the vaccination of the fifth person who died from the Delta Plus variant, however, were not immediately available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

On Friday, one new case of Delta Plus variant was reported from Thane, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 66.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Across Maharashtra, there are 13 cases of Delta Plus variant in Jalgaon, 12 in Ratnagiri district, 11 in Mumbai and six cases each in Pune and Thane.

Chandrapur, Akola, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Beed districts have reported one case each. Two cases each were detected in Gondia, Nanded while three each were reported from Palghar and Raigad districts.

Of the 66 cases, 33 people infected with Delta Plus variant are male while the remaining are female. The maximum number of cases (33) were in the age group 19 to 45, while 18 are between the age group of 46 and 60, seven were below 18 and eight above 60 years. As many as 31 persons had very mild symptoms.