Five arrested from MP, UP for robbing man at gunpoint in Pune

An interstate gang has been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly robbing cash at gunpoint from the employee of a gold trader on Shankar Sheth Road near Swargate.

Police have identified the accused as Sharif Shaikh (54), Vipin Tiwari (35), Bhupendra Rai (30), Kapil Yadav (29) and Shailendra Rai (30), Madhuram Soni (27), a gold trader from Nanded, had lodged the first information report in this case at the Swargate police station on March 15.

Police said Soni had given some cash to his employee Shankar Bhalerao and asked him to go to Pune to buy gold. Bhalerao headed to Pune from Nanded by a private bus in the early hours of March 7.

Soon after he got off the bus on Shankarsheth Road, the robbers approached him, pretending to be officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

One of the accused, Dwarkadas Tiwari, allegedly pointed a gun at Bhalerao and abducted him in a four-wheeler. The robbers then gagged Bhalerao with a piece cloth and snatched cash of about Rs 17.6 lakh from him, before tying his legs and hands with tape. Robbers threw Bhalerao out of the four- wheeler in Rajguru Nagar area and escaped from the spot. Bhalerao later contacted Soni and narrated the incident.