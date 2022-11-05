scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Five arrested for firing on journalist in Baramati

The journalist, Ganesh Jadhav (30), had sustained a bullet injury in the incident.

Police said on November 3, an argument broke out between Bhosale and Mulik. (Representational/File)

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on a journalist in Baramati.

The journalist, Ganesh Jadhav (30), had sustained a bullet injury in the incident. Probe revealed that the incident was the fallout of a petty argument between Jadhav’s friend Rutvik Mulik and one of the accused.

Police have identified the five accused as Tushar Bhosale (22), Suraj Kashid (27), Shubham Rajpure (24), Tejas Karche (21) and Vikram Bobade (26), all residents of Baramati.

Police said on November 3, an argument broke out between Bhosale and Mulik. Bhosale then came back with his friends, allegedly armed. They attacked Mulik and his friend Jadhav. Amid this, an accused opened fire and the bullet hit Jadhav.

