Pune: Five apps launched for SME’s at SPPU’s industry-academia lab

An industry-academic collaborative effort set up at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus during the Covid-19 period is showing results as Tuesday marked a milestone when five apps were launched by the innovation lab to help digitise all functions of a small-medium enterprise.

The Center for Industry 4.0 (C4i4), set up under the Central Government’s ‘Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0’ initiative at SPPU, is working on digital innovations for SME’s, under which five apps were released for SME’s including those for e-scheduling, order traceability, shop floor planner, digital service management and sales configurator applications.

Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendranath Pandey, who was speaking at the inauguration of the applications, said that India wants to become a manufacturing hub, adding that more than 155 projects are underway across India under the Department of Heavy Industries.

The C4i4 located at SPPU aims to create templates for automation for SME’s and start a support group for digitisation of the same.

“The main reason behind bringing C4i4 Lab to the campus is industry and education integration. The aim is to make science and technology students aware of this, as well as to give students the opportunity to do research on real problem of industry. This will also boost the start-ups,” said Dr Nitin Karmalkar, Vice Chancellor, SPPU.

Rahul Kirloskar, Chairman, Kirloskar pneumatic company, C4i4 lab director Dattatraya Navalgundkar and Tata Motors executive director Girish Wagh were present for the launch event.

“Digitization in India has increased nine time during the Covid period. If your customer is digital, then of course the manufacturing companies should also meet the needs of the customer in the expected way. Small and medium enterprises are now beginning to change,” said Wagh.