First Year Junior College admissions: Only 15% of available seats allotted in round two

As the cut-off scores at the end of the second round (regular) of the ongoing First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions remained high, getting a seat in your desired college has got more and more difficult.

With the FYJC admissions progressing into the next round, only 7,121 seats out of 23,640 under the science stream were allotted in the city. Similarly, 6,673 and 1,835 seats respectively were allotted under commerce and humanities. In all, just over 15 per cent seats available during the second round were allotted.

A majority of the well-known junior colleges in Pune either retained their closing scores from the first round or closed at scores very close to the former round.

Fergusson College maintained its cut-off at 96 per cent for the science stream for the second straight round (regular) whereas its closing scores for the arts stream fell marginally from 97 per cent to 96.4 per cent (English medium) at the end of the second round.

At Modern Junior College for Arts, Commerce and Science, the cut-off has fallen by 0.20 per cent for science stream, closing at 92.8 per cent.

Across three streams, cut-offs at SP College have shown a similar fall by a small margin ranging between 0.2-0.4 per cent. At the end of the second round, the closing scores stood at 92.6 per cent, 94 per cent and 89.2 per cent for science, arts and commerce respectively.

Owing to such slim margins, the allotments, too, saw a drop in comparison to the seats available for the second round.

The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education has announced that the seats have to be confirmed by students by September 6. Those who have been allotted a seat in the second round but fail to avail admission will have to wait for the Board’s special round to continue participating in this year’s admissions.