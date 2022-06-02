First witness deposes in trial of Yasin Bhatkal in German Bakery blast case

The first witness in the trial of Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal in the 2010 German Bakery Blast deposed in a court in Pune on Wednesday. The cross examination of the witness concluded during the hearing.

At least 17 persons were killed and 64 were injured in the powerful blast of an Improvised Explosive Device at German Bakery located in Koregaon Park area of Pune on January 13, 2010. The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) which has investigated the case, had arrested Mirza Himayat Inayat Baig in September 2010. Baig was awarded death sentence by a Pune court which was commuted to life sentence by the Bombay High Court.

IM founder Bhatkal was placed under arrest by Indian agencies near the Nepal border in August 2013. In March 2014, Maharashtra ATS had taken his custody in the German Bakery Blast case. Bhatkal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in judicial custody for multiple cases of terrorist acts he is facing in India.

For the purpose of the trial, the Special Court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar has appointed Advocates SV Ranpise and Yashpal Purohit from Pune District Legal Services Authority for representing Bhatkal in the German Bakery case.

Speaking to Express, Adv Purohit said, “The examination-in-chief and the cross examination of the first witness in the case concluded on Wednesday. Yasin Bhatal attended the hearing from Tihar Jail via video conferencing.”