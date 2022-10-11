First underground station of Pune Metro to be ready next month

THE FIRST underground Metro station of Pune will be ready in November and will be operational as soon as it gets clearance from the railway safety department.

In Phase I, the Pune metro rail is developing a total of 30 km rail route on Vanaz to Ramwadi, and Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate routes. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route is elevated while Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate is elevated from Pimpri Chinchwad to Rangehill, and underground from Shivajinagar to Swargate.

The operations have partly been started on both the routes since March – from Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri Chinchwad to Phugewadi. The Pune Metro plans to extend operations by December-end from Garware college to civil court and Phugewadi to civil court. The civil court is the interchange station with both the routes crossing each other.

“Around 85 per cent of the underground metro station at Shivajinagar is complete and will be ready by the next month. However, it will be operational only after clearance of Railway safety,” said Brijesh Dixit, MD of Maha-Metro which is implementing Pune Metro rail.

He said the extension from both the sides, till civil court, will provide connectivity from Vanaz to Pimpri Chinchwad and will encourage use of Metro rail in the city. All the stations, except Kirkee and Rangehill, will be ready for use when the operations begin, Dixit added.

The Shivajinagar Metro station is a multimodal integration with easy access to Shivajinagar railway station, bus depot of PMPML and MSRTC. It will also be connected to the Metro station of Hinjewadi to the civil Court route.