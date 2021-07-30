First trial run of Pune Metro on Vanaz-Ramwadi route today, to cover 5-km stretch till Garware College

The Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate route is an elevated one from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Shivajinagar, and then underground till Swargate. (File)

In another major milestone, the Pune Metro is slated to undertake its first trial run on the route between Vanaz and Ramwadi on Friday. The Metro rail will cover the 5-km stretch from Vanaz to Garware College.



On July 10, the Pune Metro had conducted a ‘technical run’ of the train from Vanaz to Garware College. Now, it is ready for a trial run on the same stretch. “We have prepared for the trial run on Friday. However, the exact details of it will be shared later,” said an official of Pune Metro project.

Earlier, Pune Metro had carried out a trial run on the 6-km stretch from Pimpri Chinchwad to Phugewadi, on the route to Swargate. Work on the remaining stretch is on the fast track, with the construction of an underground tunnel for Metro rail that has covered more than half of the distance from Shivajinagar to Budhwar Peth. The deadline for the project has, however, been extended after work was hit due to the Covid-related lockdown.

The Pune Metro project is being executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, or Maha-Metro. It is developing two routes in the city – a 16.6-km-long route from Pimpri-Chinchward to Swargate, and a 14.7-km-long route from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate route is an elevated one from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Shivajinagar, and then underground till Swargate. The Vanaz to Ramwadi route will be a completely elevated one.

The ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation wants to start operations of the Pune Metro on the two priority stretches, from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi and from Vanaz to Garware College, before the civic polls early next year.