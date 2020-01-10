First time on the tracks: Pune Metro set for trial run today

At an under-construction tunnel of Pune Metro. (Express photo) At an under-construction tunnel of Pune Metro. (Express photo)

The first trial run of a Pune Metro train is all set to take place on Friday on the Bhosri to Swargate route. The last step before the Metro trial run — providing power supply to the overhead catenary system — was completed on Thursday.

“We will soon begin trial runs of Metro trains and the process to seek necessary approvals from the Railway Board and other bodies,” said Brijesh Dixit , MD of Maha-Metro, the agency in charge of Pune Metro.

The trial run is expected to take two to three months, after which commercial runs are likely to start on a 5-km stretch in the city.

Pune Metro authorities said that the 1.4 km of catenary system, the overhead electric cable from which Metro trains draw power, was made functional with 25KV, 50 Hz power supply.

An 114-electric pole portal has been installed in this section and all the necessary tests, including short-circuit tests on the overhead catenary system, were conducted successfully, according to Pune Metro.

“Pune Metro rail has already placed two trains on the viaduct, parked at pier no. 350. The trial run of the trains on the viaduct… will start from Friday,” stated Pune Metro.

Notices and danger boards have been placed at stations, platforms and other important locations to inform commuters about the overhead catenary system.

