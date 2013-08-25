First Teachers Eligibility Test to be held in two months

The first Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for aspirants who want to become primary teachers in Maharashtra will be held by the end of November. This was announced as a government resolution (GR) on the government website Friday.

The TET is mentioned in the Right To Education Act,2009. We are finally implementing it this year. There will be two examinations  one for teachers from class I to V and the other for teacher aspirants from class VI to VIII, said Mahavir Mane,director of primary education of Maharashtra.

The existing primary teachers do not need to take this quality test. TET is only applicable for newly-appointed teachers, said Mane.

Primary teachers to be recruited in aided,unaided and permanently unaided schools of all mediums will have to undergo the test,which is being introduced as per guidelines of National Council For Teacher Education.

As per the said GR,the TET will be held once in year with separate question papers for lower primary (I-V) and upper primary (VI to VIII).

The test will be based on respective curriculum for lower and upper primary.

Candidates will have to secure minimum 60 per cent (55 per cent for reserved category) to pass. The TET score will remain valid for seven years. The teachers can also give the exam again if they want to increase their performance, said Mane.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) has been given the responsibility to conduct TET.

