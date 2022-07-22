First segment of third Metro line erected at Hinjewadi

After a long delay, the work on third Metro line in Pune being developed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is gaining pace as its first segment was erected at Hinjewadi on Friday.

The segment, weighing 46 tonnes, was lifted and erected at 11 meters height between proposed station number 01 and 02 on the 23-km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.

Suhas Diwase, Commissioner, PMRDA, said, “The PMRDA-awarded Pune Metro Line 3 project is making steady progress. An important milestone of launching the first segment was achieved today and we are confident of maintaining momentum for timely completion of the project.”

Alok Kapoor, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, which is implementing the project, said, “Around 10 to12 such segments are used between two pillars…work at the casting yard is on in full swing.”

The segment is a crucial component of the Metro rail as it acts as a base for rail track. Each segment is cast next to the previous one in a special adjustable casting machine. This ensures that the interface between the two segments matches exactly when erected.