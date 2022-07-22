scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

First segment of third Metro line erected at Hinjewadi

The segment, weighing 46 tonnes, was lifted and erected at 11 meters height between proposed station number 01 and 02 on the 23-km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 22, 2022 11:20:37 pm
The segment is a crucial component of the Metro rail as it acts as a base for rail track. (Representational Photo)

After a long delay, the work on third Metro line in Pune being developed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is gaining pace as its first segment was erected at Hinjewadi on Friday.

The segment, weighing 46 tonnes, was lifted and erected at 11 meters height between proposed station number 01 and 02 on the 23-km elevated Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Pune Metro Line 3.

Also Read |Soon, Pune Metro line to extend from Garware College to Civil Court

Suhas Diwase, Commissioner, PMRDA, said, “The PMRDA-awarded Pune Metro Line 3 project is making steady progress. An important milestone of launching the first segment was achieved today and we are confident of maintaining momentum for timely completion of the project.”

Alok Kapoor, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited, which is implementing the project, said, “Around 10 to12 such segments are used between two pillars…work at the casting yard is on in full swing.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...
More from Pune

The segment is a crucial component of the Metro rail as it acts as a base for rail track. Each segment is cast next to the previous one in a special adjustable casting machine. This ensures that the interface between the two segments matches exactly when erected.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement