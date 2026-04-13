First phase of Pimpri-Chinchwad census begins on May 16

The first phase of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s census will begin from May 16 to June 14, 2026, the civic administration has said.

“In this phase, detailed information for every family in the city will be collected through household surveys. This will include the number of family members, age, education, occupation, housing status, and other necessary socio-economic factors,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.

This survey, he said, will help in understanding the accurate population and social structure of the city. “After the first phase, the actual census process will begin, involving the verification and final registration of the collected data. PCMC is committed to conducting this entire process in a transparent, disciplined, and accurate manner.”