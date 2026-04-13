First phase of Pimpri-Chinchwad census begins on May 16

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The first phase of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s census will begin from May 16 to June 14, 2026, the civic administration has said.
“In this phase, detailed information for every family in the city will be collected through household surveys. This will include the number of family members, age, education, occupation, housing status, and other necessary socio-economic factors,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.
This survey, he said, will help in understanding the accurate population and social structure of the city. “After the first phase, the actual census process will begin, involving the verification and final registration of the collected data. PCMC is committed to conducting this entire process in a transparent, disciplined, and accurate manner.”
“With an accurate and well-trained workforce, the census process will become more transparent, effective, and reliable,” said Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner and City Census Officer, PCMC.
Meanwhile, a special training campaign organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for field trainers in preparation for the upcoming census concluded on Saturday. These sessions were held from April 6 to April 11, 2026, at various training centers across the city.
Master Trainers appointed for this training—Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade, and Naib Tehsildar Swati Narute—provided direct guidance, offering trainees in-depth information on every stage of the census.
“This training will provide the necessary skills, technical knowledge, and confidence required for field work, ” Pawar said. “Proper use of digital tools, effective communication with citizens, and accuracy in data collection will make the entire census process smoother and faster,” said Pawar.
The training sessions covered the objectives of the census process, accurate methods for conducting household surveys, precautions to take during data collection, and techniques for effective communication with citizens.
Additionally, detailed guidance was provided on recording information using digital tools, app-based data entry, and the necessary steps to ensure data verification and accuracy.
During training, special emphasis was placed on practical sessions. This allowed enumerators and supervisors to anticipate challenges they might face on the field and understand the necessary solutions. Trainees were also taught how to maintain accuracy and transparency in data collection.