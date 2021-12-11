First patient detected with Omicron variant in Pune discharged after quarantine

The first patient detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Pune city was discharged from institutional quarantine Friday following a negative RT-PCR test.

“I completed 14 days of quarantine since testing positive for the Omicron variant and it is a relief to be back home,” the 47-year-old software engineer told The Indian Express. He had a fever after a trip to Finland and tested positive for Covid-19. Subsequently, the Omicron variant was detected in his sample. As per protocol, the man was asked to stay in institutional quarantine. “I have been asymptomatic and am feeling fine,” he added.

In Pimpri, four persons in whom the new Variant of Concern was detected have tested negative for Covid, including the 44-year-old NRI woman who had come from Nigeria to visit her brother. The woman, her brother and his two children were discharged on Saturday from Jijamata Hospital. The woman’s two daughters are yet to be discharged, said Dr Balasaheb Hodgar who is in charge of the Covid section at Jijamata Hospital. Their reports are awaited, he added.

Of the 17 cases detected with the Omicron variant in the state, ten were reported in Pimpri while one was in Pune. At present, six persons are in institutional quarantine in Pimpri.