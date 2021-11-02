First Metro to run between Pimpri and Phugewadi early next year

MahaMetro, which is implementing the Pune Metro project, expects to flag off the maiden trip of the Metro service from PCMC headquarters in Pimpri in either January or February next year.

At a press conference on Tuesday, MahaMetro officials said the work between PCMC headquarters in Pimpri and Phugewadi will be completed in next two months after which they plan to run the city’s first Metro train on a daily basis. “There are five stations between Pimpri and Phugewadi. Work on two stations is completed. The remaining will be completed in next two months. We have not fixed a date for starting the service yet. But after two months, we plan to start the service,” said Metro spokesperson Hemant Sonawane.

Pune Metro would cover 30 stations spread over two corridors covering a total length of approximately 33.1 km.

Officials said 65 per cent of work on Pune Metro has been completed, adding priority sections will be operational for passengers soon. These sections are Sant Tukaram Nagar to Phugewadi, and Vanaz to Garware College. The complete Pune Metro project will wind up by December 2022, said MahaMetro executive engineer Atul Gadgil.