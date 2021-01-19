scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
First in Pune: Sahyadri Hospitals performs 200th liver transplant

The transplant was conducted on a 32-year-old man from Chakan, who was suffering from end-stage liver cirrhosis, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 19, 2021 12:37:56 am
Sahyadri Hospitals, Pune liver transplant, Sahyadri Hospitals liver transplant, Sahyadri Hospitals 200th liver transplant, indian express newsThe donor was a 27-year-old labourer from Beed, who was declared brain dead Sunday after he had suffered a severe head injury following a road accident.

Sahyadri Hospitals added another feather in its cap by conducting 200th liver transplant at its Deccan Unit on Monday.

The transplant was conducted on a 32-year-old man from Chakan, who was suffering from end-stage liver cirrhosis, at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan. The donor was a 27-year-old labourer from Beed, who was declared brain dead Sunday after he had suffered a severe head injury following a road accident, hospital authorities said.

Two kidneys were also donated by the braindead person’s family. A 46-year-old man from Pune, who suffering from chronic kidney disease, received one of the kidneys — the transplant was also conducted at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital Deccan. The other kidney was allocated to another hospital, officials said.

The liver transplant team comprised hepatobiliary and liver transplant surgeon Dr Bipin Vibhute among others. “We are proud to have serviced so many patients with 91 per cent success rates in such a small period. During this journey, apart from challenging liver transplants, we have also been able to do some rare surgeries like simultaneous liver, kidney and pancreas transplant, the maximum number of paediatric liver transplants in Maharashtra, 13 liver transplants in 21 days in 2019, liver harvesting and successful transplantation from a dengue positive donor and donor liver retrieval from an 84-year-old man which was the first case reported in the state, liver transplant on a 77-year-old man who is the oldest recipient in Maharashtra,” Dr Vibhute said.

