First in Maharashtra: Pune village implements ban on regressive widow customs

Weeks after Hervad village of Kolhapur district became the first one to pass a resolution banning funerary practices related to widows, followed by a government directive to all villages in the state to follow suit, Udachiwadi village in Purandar taluka of Pune district has become the first village in the state to actually start implementing

the ban on such customs.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the gram sabha on Thursday, after which vermilion was applied to the

foreheads of a few widows, signifying the implementation of the ban.

“Though Hervad and Mangaon villages have banned rites related to widowhood, Udachiwadi has become the first village in Maharashtra to actually ban the regressive customs and start its implementation,” Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad told The Indian Express on Thursday evening.

“It is a courageous stance and I congratulate the villagers for setting a unique example which will go a long way in lifting the morale of widows,” he added.

Earlier this month, Hervad village and then Mangaon village, both in Kolhapur district, had passed resolutions banning funerary customs linked to widows such as wiping off the vermillion and breaking their bangles.

At Udachiwadi village on Thursday morning, over 100 residents attended the gram sabha where such customs were banned. Village sarpanch Santosh Kumbharkar said, “Before we brought the proposal before the gram sabha, we conducted an awareness campaign in the village. We told the villagers about the resolution passed by Kolhapur villagers and the government directive to that effect. While the younger residents had no problem, the older generations expressed reservation. But later, they too relented and agreed that we should free our women from the shackles of age-old practices.”

Nandini Jadhav, state executive committee member of Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, who had been associated with the Aamir Khan-led Paani Foundation, said, “I live in Pune city, but I have had a close relation with Udachiwadi village. This is because through Paani Foundation, we have implemented water conservation schemes in the village.

Therefore, taking a cue from the two Kolhapur villages, we undertook an awareness campaign. During this period, we interacted with several villagers, women and members of the older generation.”

Jadhav said even during the gram sabha on Thursday, she had to convince some members. “I gave them historical examples, like how when Savitribai Phule started the campaign to educate women, people… opposed her. Later, everyone accepted it…Similarly, we told them about the need to make a beginning and allow widows to live their lives like other women,” she said.

Jadhav said in some Kolhapur villages, the gram sabha has passed a resolution banning the widowhood rites.

“In Kolhapur villages, I think they left it up to the villagers to implement it in their own way. But in our village, we have taken the initiative to straightaway implement the ban. This is because of the overwhelming support of the residents,” said Kumbharkar.