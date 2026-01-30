In a first for country: New goat pox vaccine produced at Pune based govt facility

The goat pox vaccine will strengthen disease control efforts in endemic regions.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneJan 30, 2026 06:44 PM IST
Goat Pox vaccine, Institute of Veterinary Biological Products, IVBP, Pune,The goat pox vaccine being prepared at the tissue culture lab. (Express photo)
A goat pox vaccine will be produced by Pune based Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP), a state-level facility under the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Maharashtra. This is a live attenuated Vero cell-based vaccine, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR-IVRI), Mukteshwar.

Dr Y A Pathan, Joint Commissioner , Animal Husbandry and Dairying, IVBP, told The Indian Express that nearly 1.15 crore doses of the vaccine will be initially produced. “We are also expecting the licence for production soon from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI),” Dr Pathan said.

This is the first time the vaccine has been developed and will be produced at a government run facility in the country.

Production of the goat pix vaccine involves propagating the attenuated seed virus in vero cell lines, a monkey kidney-derived cell culture system suitable for viral replication. Key steps include preparation and maintenance of vero cells, inoculation with seed virus, monitoring viral kinetics (titer at various time points), harvesting, clarification, and formulation of the vaccine and lyophilisation (freeze-drying) for stability and storage. “ICAR-IVRI provides 5 vials of seed virus, detailed SOPs, and training for up to 3 IVBP staff at their facility (up to 10 days). On-site technical support from IVRI scientists ensures smooth implementation,” Dr Pathan sai. He added that three consecutive batches must pass all QC tests before commercial release. “Our protocols include safety, sterility, and potency assessments, with potential modifications based on field data. The vaccine is safe for goats providing long-term immunity against Goat Pox,” he added.

Must Read | Goat pox vaccine ‘100% effective’ against LSD, outbreak has ebbed in parts of Gujarat: Rupala

In the private sector, goat pox vaccines are available from Hester Biosciences , Gujarat, Indian Immunologicals Limited, Hyderabad among others.

Established in 1960, IVBP is the sole institute in Maharashtra producing vaccines for domestic animals and birds, including bacterial and viral vaccines, diagnostic antigens and reagents. It addresses the vaccine needs of livestock farmers through government veterinary dispensaries.

Among its products, the goat pox vaccine stands out as a critical tool for controlling goat pox, a highly contagious viral disease caused by the goat pox virus (Capripox virus genus), endemic in India, Southwest Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Africa. Goat Pox leads to high morbidity (up to 100%) and mortality (up to 80-100% in young animals), causing significant economic losses in small ruminant farming.

According to Dr Pathan, Maharashtra has an approximate population of 1.28 crore sheep and goats.

Meanwhile the technology was transferred to IVBP via a non-exclusive license agreement signed on January 20, 2023, through Agrinnovate India Ltd, a GoI enterprise and the commercial arm of ICAR. This transfer includes know-how, seed virus and biological materials to enable commercial production.

IVBP has been granted a test licence for producing Lumpi-ProVac, an indigenously developed vaccine for lumpy skin disease in cattle, which shares technological similarities with the goat pox vVaccine. An MoU for this was signed on December 29, 2022 at Nagpur, emphasising large-scale production to meet India’s livestock needs.

