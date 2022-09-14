First fatal monkeypox case shows we need to keep close watch to diagnose disease: ICMR-NIV study

In a new study, Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) researchers, who reported the first fatal case of monkeypox (MPXV) from India, have said that the case highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose this viral disease.

A close watch should be maintained for diagnosing monkeypox in those presenting with atypical manifestations or fever with epidemiological linkage from monkeypox endemic or outbreak countries, the researchers who presented the study findings in Research Square, a multidisciplinary preprint and author services platform, have said.

The study, ‘A fatal case of monkeypox virus infection from Kerala India 2022’ was presented on September 13 as a preprint that has not been peer reviewed.

Till date, India has recorded 11 cases of monkeypox infection, five from Kerala and six from New Delhi. According to Dr Sujeet Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control, more than 300 suspected samples have been tested for monkeypox and ruled out for the infection.

World Health Organisation reports indicate over 52,000 people have been infected with monkeypox while a total of 15 fatalities have been reported globally from endemic and non-endemic countries in 2022. The mortalities in Brazil and Mexico were primarily in immunocompromised individuals, while in Spain, the fatal cases were immunocompetent with no underlying conditions.

The first fatal case of monkeypox virus infection in India was reported in July this year. According to researchers, a 22-year-old, apparently immunocompetent male with no significant past medical history, was admitted in an unconscious state to a private hospital in Kerala following a single episode of acute onset generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

The clinical features and MRI findings of this case suggest encephalitis while swabs were found to be positive for monkeypox and next-generation sequencing showed that it belonged to A.2 lineage of clade IIb as observed in the other confirmed monkeypox cases from India, the study says.

According to the study, the patient had developed fever and headache on July 15 while in UAE, followed by development of painful right swollen lymph nodes with pus discharge for which he had sought medical care on July 19. He was partially relieved of his symptoms and returned from UAE to Kerala, on July 21. He played football on July 23, which led to worsening of pain in the affected area for which he consulted a surgeon on July 25 in Kerala. He continued to have fatigue and low-grade fever which was not associated with persistent headache, alteration of sensorium, loss of appetite or weight.

On July 26 evening, he had a fever spike followed by generalized tonic-clonic seizure. Serological tests for HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and syphilis were negative. On July 28, the patient developed features of worsening cerebral edema and was intubated and mechanically ventilated. Despite anti-cerebral edema measures, he progressed to brainstem dysfunction and succumbed on July 30. Just prior to the death of the patient, his relatives obtained a test result from the UAE that showed that he had tested positive for monkeypox in UAE on July 19, according to the study.

Researchers at ICMR NIV then confirmed the case to be infected with monkeypox, and in their report, they have said that it highlights the importance of maintaining a high index of suspicion to diagnose monkeypox in those presenting with atypical manifestations or exanthematous fever with epidemiological linkage from monkeypox endemic or outbreak countries.

The oropharyngeal/nasopharyngeal, and possibly, urine specimens should be considered as the critical specimens for monkeypox diagnosis in cases with no active skin lesions, researchers have said.