First batch of Agniveers reports at Bombay Sappers in Pune

The first batches of Agniveer recruits selected through the recently launched Agnipath scheme have started reporting to various Indian Army formations under the area of responsibility of the Southern Command. One such batch slated to join The Bombay Sappers in Pune has reported to the Bombay Engineer Group (BEG) and Centre and will commence training on January 2, authorities said.

In June this year, the Ministry of Defence had announced its new Agnipath initiative for the recruitment of soldiers across the three services. Under this defence recruitment reform, which was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, soldiers will be recruited annually. While the initial appointment is for four years, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.

The Pune Recruiting Zone of the Army has conducted eight recruitment rallies, including one rally for Agniveer Women Military Police, which was held in Pune. These eight rallies held since August this year have covered the candidates from the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, and Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

A tweet by the Southern Command said, “Arrival of the Pioneer batch of Agniveers to The Bombay Sappers is underway at BEG and Centre, Kirkee from December 25 onwards. The recruits full of josh and enthusiasm are completing basic documentation and are keenly awaiting commencement of their military training from January 2, 2023.”

Bombay Sappers is a regiment of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army and is headquartered in Pune. Sapper is a term used for combat engineers or soldiers performing military engineering duties.

The Artillery Centre at Nasik Road Camp also welcomed its first batch of Agniveers earlier this week.

The reporting of the Agniveers will continue from various recruitment offices, as per the dispatch schedule till the end of December this year and the training will commence in January.

Advertisement

The first batch of Agniveers for the Regiment of Artillery reported at Artillery Centre at Hyderabad earlier this week. “The centre is fully geared up for training the young recruits who appeared bolstered with josh and enthusiasm to commence the new chapter in their life.” the Southern Command said in a tweet.

Authorities have said the Agniveer selection process has brought in automation and technology. The candidates are authenticated with the help of biometric systems, which are carried forward at every stage and ensure that there is no impersonation. The Common Entrance Examination is fully computerised with the help of the Optical Mark Recognition system.