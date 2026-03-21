‘Firm on May opening of first phase’: PMRDA chief reviews Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro route

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THE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) set a firm deadline of May 2026 for the first phase of the Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 to begin operations. The first phase will see 12 stations opened to the public.
Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to operate on a “mission mode”, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari conducted an extensive on-ground inspection of the 23.2-km elevated corridor on Thursday.
The commissioner personally assessed the technical progress and readiness of stations across the route.
“Our immediate target is to complete the first phase of 12 stations by May 2026. I have issued strict instructions to the contracting agencies to accelerate the pace without compromising on safety or construction quality,” he said.
He said PMRDA remains committed to providing all necessary administrative support to ensure the project meets its new milestones.
The inspection, which covered all 23 proposed stations, was attended by PMRDA chief engineer Rinaj Pathan and Anil Kumar Saini, CEO of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL).
The project — India’s first metro developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model involving the Tata Group (TRIL) and Siemens — is now 94.20% complete. Officials confirmed that signaling tests are currently underway, and critical inspections by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) have been finalised, PMRDA said.
Once operational, the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar line is expected to provide relief to thousands of IT professionals, reducing the commute between the city centre and the IT hub to a matter of minutes and significantly de-congesting the road traffic on the Ganeshkhind and Hinjewadi stretches.