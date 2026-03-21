‘Firm on May opening of first phase’: PMRDA chief reviews Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar Metro route

The commissioner personally assessed the technical progress and readiness of stations across the route.

THE Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) set a firm deadline of May 2026 for the first phase of the Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro Line 3 to begin operations. The first phase will see 12 stations opened to the public.

Following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to operate on a “mission mode”, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari conducted an extensive on-ground inspection of the 23.2-km elevated corridor on Thursday.

The commissioner personally assessed the technical progress and readiness of stations across the route.

“Our immediate target is to complete the first phase of 12 stations by May 2026. I have issued strict instructions to the contracting agencies to accelerate the pace without compromising on safety or construction quality,” he said.