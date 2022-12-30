Firing outside office of Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena’s minority cell leader in Pune

Three people created a ruckus and one of them allegedly opened fire outside the office of a Shiv Sena activist at Sayyad Nagar in Pune’s Hadapsar area on Thursday evening.

Imtiyaz Shaikh, the Pune district president of the minority cell of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, lodged a complaint at the Wanavdi police station in connection with the incident outside his office.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three men identified as Atiq Shaikh, Sadiq Shaikh and Hussain Qadri on sections of the Arms Act and the Indian Penal Code. They suspect the incident was the fallout of a past rivalry.

Police said there was a quarrel between one of the accused and Imtiyaz’s brother Imran Shaikh on Tuesday, following which the accused trio created a ruckus outside Imtiyaz’s office on Thursday evening. Atiq allegedly fired a bullet in the air from a pistol and the trio left the spot. The incident created panic in the area for some time. Police said that Imtiyaz was not present at the spot when the incident took place.

A team of the Wanavdi police and the crime branch visited the crime scene. Police have launched a search for the accused.