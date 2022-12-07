Firing in air triggers panic in three localities, three suspects held

PIMPRI Chinchwad police have arrested three suspects after they fired eight rounds in the air at three different locations as they moved around in a rickshaw on Tuesday evening, police said.

Within half an hour after 5.30 pm, multiple teams from Pimpri and Chinchwad police station and Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction responded to reports of gunshot firing at three different locations. While no one was injured in the incident as the rounds were fired in the air, the back-to-back incidents in three locations caused panic in the area, police said.

The firing was reported in Bhatnagar and Link Road areas under Pimpri Police station and Patra Shed area under Chinchwad police station. “We got to know that the suspects were moving in a rickshaw and opened fire as they stopped at these three locations and terrorised people. A probe was launched based on the CCTV footages and leads obtained from the crime scenes,” said an officer from Crime Branch.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Patil said, “Senior officials including Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde visited the crime spot and gave directions to the investigation teams. In five hours after the incidents, we have arrested three persons.”

The three suspects have been identified as Shahrukh Shahnawaz Shaikh, Farukh Shahnawaz Shaikh and Shoaib Shaikh.

Officials said that Shahrukh Shaikh is a rickshaw driver. Crime Branch officials said that a probe is being conducted into the criminal antecedents of the suspects and how they procured the country made firearm. The officer said that the motive behind the firing was being probed.

The three suspects have been booked on the charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation and have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.