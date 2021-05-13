scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Firing at NCP MLA’s office in Pimpri: Police probe allegations of kidnapping, murder attempt against his son, aides

Tanaji Pawar who works as a manager for solid waste management, had a heated argument with Anna Bansode over jobs to local youth and opened fire. None were injured but the assailant was manhandled by MLA’s aides

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: May 13, 2021 1:26:01 pm
ALONG with the case of gunshot firing at Pimpri MLA Anna Bansode’s office on Wednesday, Pimpri Chinchwad police are also probing allegations of murder attempt and kidnapping levelled against Bansode’s son and aides following a complaint filed by the man who had allegedly opened fire.

At least two gunshots were fired on the office premises of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pimpri, Anna Bansode (43) on Wednesday afternoon around 2 pm. While Bansode was unhurt, alleged assailant Tanaji Pawar had sustained injuries as he was allegedly beaten by Bansode’s aides inside the office.

Police probe subsequently revealed that Pawar, who works as a manager for a solid waste management contractor in Pimpri, had been having arguments with Bansode, his personal assistant and others over giving jobs to some youths for the contractor’s company. Pawar spoke to Bansode on Wednesday afternoon and following a heated discussion around 2 pm, Pawar allegedly opened fire at Bansode’s office premises. Pawar had sustained injuries as he was allegedly beaten up by Bansode’s aides at the time. Later police had recovered two shells and a live round from the premises.

Subsequently police charged Pawar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) provision pertaining to attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, Pawar has also levelled serious allegations against Bansode’s son Siddharth, his PA and at least 15 more aides saying they kidnapped him from his office in Akurdi on Wednesday morning and later brutally assaulted him with metal rods and pointed metal objects after taking him to a different location.

Based on Pawar’s complaint, Siddharth and 15 others have been charged under IPC sections pertaining to kidnapping, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation etc.

Police have confirmed Pawar has sustained injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “Two separate offences have been registered based on complaints filed by both the sides. Allegations in both the cases will be thoroughly investigated.”

