Fires in three different places in Pune; 28-year-old man dead

Pune saw three separate fire incidents on Friday, one of them resulting in a death of a 28-year-old worker. A fire that broke out in Fashion Street in Pune camp area later in the evening was still raging when reports last came in.

A worker from Uttar Pradesh died when the scrap centre at Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth, where he worked, caught fire in the early hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Shivkant Kumar.

According to fire brigade officials, the control room of Pune fire brigade received a call at 1.20 am, regarding a blaze at R K Scrap Centre in Mahatma Phule Ganj Peth. A fire officer said there was an electric current flowing around the scrap centre. Firefighters extinguished the flames and brought the situation under control within a few minutes, an officer said.

Kumar was found in a burnt condition inside and was rushed to Sassoon hospital, where he was declared dead. The hospital also conducted an antigen test and the man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, fire officials said.

Officials suspect that a short circuit was the cause behind the fire at the scrap centre, and that Kumar suffered an electric shock due to which he died.

Later in the evening, a commercial building in Kharadi area caught fire, in which five shops and some offices were damaged. No casualties have been reported.

Fire officer Vijay Bhillare said the incident happened in ‘Raviraj’, a commercial building where 10 shops, some offices, a dental clinic and a laboratory caught fire. Massive flames were seen rising out of the building, causing panic in the area.



Five shops were completely gutted while some offices suffered damages. The cause of the incident was being investigated.

The fire at Fashion Street, well known for its garment stalls, broke out late at night. According to fire brigade, at least 16 fire tenders were trying to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire was not clear.