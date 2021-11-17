Pune: Firemen rescue teenager trapped inside luxury car that rammed road divider

The Pune Fire Brigade rescued a 17-year-old boy who was trapped inside a car that rammed a road divider near Mhatre Bridge at 2.30 am Wednesday.

According to the Fire Brigade, a luxury car was moving at high speed on DP Road towards Mhatre Bridge. The driver lost control of the vehicle and the car rammed the road divider. The impact was so severe that the front side of the car was crushed.

The vehicle’s airbag protection units got activated due to which the life of the driver as well as the boy sitting on the front seat was saved. But the boy got stuck between parts of the car’s engine.

On receiving information, a team of the Pune Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with a rescue van. Firemen had to cut parts of the car with their equipment to rescue the teenager. The operation took at least an hour and the boy was rescued at 3.50 am.