After fire at riverbed hospitalises students, MIT ADT students protest waste dumping in Mula–Mutha riverbed

Students and staff members of the MIT Art, Design and Technology (ADT) University in Loni Kalbhor staged a protest at the university entrance gate on March 4, demanding an immediate halt to the ‘illegal’ dumping of untreated waste into the Mula–Mutha riverbed.

The protest witnessed participation from students and residential staff from MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, MIT Junior College, and MIT ADT University. Massive heaps of waste dumped in the riverbed caught fire on February 26, 2026, and continued to smoulder for nearly four days, releasing dense toxic smoke across the surrounding area. On February 27, six to seven students from the MIT-ADT campus experienced breathing difficulties and suffocation due to the smoke and had to be admitted to a nearby hospital.

Students raised slogans demanding urgent intervention and requested the university administration to stop the daily dumping of approximately 35 to 40 tractor loads of waste into the river without any treatment. A formal memorandum was submitted to both the university administration and local police authorities, said the students.

The fire was eventually extinguished on Tuesday (March 2) after five days of efforts by authorities, said the students. Currently, nearly 20,000 students study at the MIT educational campus, out of which around 5,000 students and 1,000 staff members reside within the campus premises. Students urged the administration to take immediate cognisance of the issue and permanently help stop the dumping of waste into the riverbed.

Anay Ahire, Editorial Secretary of the MIT ADT University Student Council, said, “For the past many years, garbage has been dumped illegally into the riverbed. Every night, thick smoke covers the campus; visibility drops to barely three or four feet. Many students, including those with asthma, are struggling to breathe. The mess is next to the riverbed which is a very big threat for the students. Some of us are sleeping with masks on. Ambulances have been coming in frequently, and several students returned home despite ongoing exams. Foam is visible in the river most of the year. Around 10 to 15 tractor loads arrive daily. Recently, the university and the authorities had a meeting arranged regarding this issue. Authorities say they are ‘looking into’ waste management, but we need immediate and permanent action.”

Mugdha Sonawane, a third-year BTech CSE Student said, “The fire may have reduced, but the garbage remains piled along the riverbed. Many girls in the hostel faced breathing problems and had to shift rooms. Even sports students are affected because the ground is next to the river. Some have been hospitalised. With exams underway, students have no choice but to attend college despite the health risks. Currently there was a Computer Science SOC exam which was postponed due to this issue. Over 500 students joined the protest. If hygiene and safety are compromised, such protests are inevitable. We have come from different parts of the country to study, not to fall sick to toxic exposure.”

Dr Mahesh Chopde, Registrar, MIT ADT University, supported the students and said, “The continuous dumping of waste into the riverbed has posed serious health risks to students, who have been suffering from respiratory issues for the past four days. Following students’ strong demands, we have decided to stop garbage vehicles belonging to local gram panchayats at the university entrance from today onwards. The district administration must urgently intervene and provide land for proper solid waste management,” he said.