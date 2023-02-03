Fire breaks out in house in Pune’s Bhavani Peth, 1 dead

A 40-year-old man died after suffering burn injuries in a fire at a house in Manibhavan Wada near Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Pune’s Bhavani Peth area early on Friday, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the deceased has been identified as Nilesh Thakkar.

Around 12.30 am Friday, the fire brigade received information about a fire at a house in Manibhavan Wada. A fire brigade team reached the spot, extinguished the flames and rescued the residents. Thakkar, however, had suffered burn injuries.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.