scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Fire breaks out in house in Pune’s Bhavani Peth, 1 dead

Though a fire brigade team reached the spot, doused the flames and rescued the residents, Nilesh Thakkar suffered burn injuries and died in hospital, officials said.

Bhavani peth fireA fire brigade team reached the spot, extinguished the flames and rescued the residents. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man died after suffering burn injuries in a fire at a house in Manibhavan Wada near Palkhi Vithoba Chowk in Pune’s Bhavani Peth area early on Friday, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, the deceased has been identified as Nilesh Thakkar.

Around 12.30 am Friday, the fire brigade received information about a fire at a house in Manibhavan Wada. A fire brigade team reached the spot, extinguished the flames and rescued the residents. Thakkar, however, had suffered burn injuries.

More from Pune

He was taken to a hospital for treatment but he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises
February 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Rajiv Gandhi rises

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 09:54 IST
Next Story

‘Early detection and treatment can cure about one-third of all cancers’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close