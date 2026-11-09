Six members of a family were killed when a fire broke out at their home in Yedshi village in Maharashtra’s Dharashiv district after midnight on Sunday. A Diwali diya is suspected to have started the fire.

Dharashiv MP Omraje Nimbalkar said a teenager from the family survived the fire.

”The family lived on the first floor and ran a grocery shop on the ground floor.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Nimbalkar said the fire seemed to have been caused by a traditional oil lamp lit for Diwali.

Officials identified the dead victims as Uttam Trimbak Karande, 75, Chandrakala Uttam Karande, 70, Govind Uttam Karande, 47, Jyoti Govind Karande, 42, Gayatri Govind Karande, 16, and Siddhi Govind Karande, 15.