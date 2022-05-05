Fire incident at crematorium: One of 9 who sustained burn injuries dies, man arrested for negligence

A 49-year-old man has been arrested for negligence while lighting a cremation pyre at the Kailas crematorium on Tadiwala Road, which led to the fire flaring up and injuring 11 relatives of the deceased. One of the injured later died.

Relatives of Deepak Kamble (45), who died by suicide, had brought his body for cremation to the Kailas crematorium on the evening of April 30. His relatives and friends, including the accused Ganesh Ransingh, had gathered at the crematorium for the funeral.

Police said around 6.45 pm, while Ransingh was pouring fuel from a can for lighting the cremation pyre, excess fuel spilled out, due to which the fire flared up. The fuel can also caught fire. Ransingh allegedly threw the burning can away from himself.

Eight persons standing near the pyre came in contact with the fire and sustained burn injuries. They were admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

One of them, Anil Shinde (53), who had sustained severe burns during the incident, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police have booked Ransingh for negligence under sections 3-4 (a), 285, 337 and 338 of the IPC.