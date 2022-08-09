scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Fire in two adjacent godowns in Pune’s Nana Peth, no casualties

Officials of the Pune Fire Brigade said that they received a call about a fire in two godowns in the Nana Peth area at 5.15 am. Three fire tenders from the nearby fire brigade stations were pressed into action, they added.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 9, 2022 10:11:13 am
Nana Peth godown fire, Pune fire, Pune latest news, Pune, Indian ExpressKhedekar added by the time they brought the fire under control it had caused major damage to packaging storage and partial damage in the adjacent facility. (file)

A fire was reported in two neighbouring godowns storing packaging material and clothing in the Nana Peth area of Pune early Tuesday, said fire department officials. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Officials of the Pune Fire Brigade said that they received a call about a fire in two godowns in the Nana Peth area at 5.15 am. Three fire tenders from the nearby fire brigade stations were pressed into action, they added.

Fire Officer Pradeep Khedekar said, “Two adjacent godowns had storage of bakery packaging materials and clothing items. The facility storing packaging material is smaller in area, around 300 square feet, and the one storing clothing items is around 2000 square feet. The primary probe suggests that the fire started in packaging storage and then spread to the clothing godown. No staffers were present inside and both godowns were locked. We had to break the locks to enter the premises.”

Khedekar added by the time they brought the fire under control it had caused major damage to packaging storage and partial damage in the adjacent facility.

More from Pune

“The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and thus did not spread to any other adjacent buildings. We also removed a gas cylinder from the packaging storage. The primary cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The owner of the packaging storage said that their power connection was recently disconnected. The police will launch a further investigation into the causes of the fire,” added Khedekar.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:11:13 am

